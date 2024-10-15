Falcons must take advantage of Jets' mishandling of Haason Reddick
You could write an exhilarating novel about the New York Jets and the awful decisions they have made these past couple of years (and over their entire history). One of the worst moves was trading for a contractually disgruntled Haason Reddick and then refusing to pay him over the long haul.
This may play in the favor of the Atlanta Falcons who desperately, and I mean desperately, need a pass rusher. Terry Fontenot must get on the phone to pry Reddick away from the Jets as soon as possible. This team needs his production immediately to continue their winning ways.
Falcons must pursue Haason Reddick after Jets trade for Davante Adams
Back to the wild decision-making of the Jets; it is insane to see a team fire their head coach during the week, lose a key divisional game that puts them under .500, and then make a semi-blockbuster trade the next morning for one of the league's best wide receivers. You don't see that very often.
I am not saying it was a bad move. The point in bringing that up is that it could kickstart their interest in trading Haason Reddick, who has yet to play a game for them.
They have dug their heels in with their disgruntled pass rusher but they appear to be giving ground after the Adams trade and that is the best news the Falcons could have.
During the preseason, the Falcons traded a third-round pick to the Patriots for Matt Judon. So far, it has been a massive disappointment, the veteran pass rusher has just one of the Falcons' five sacks through six games. Something needs to happen or else this defense will be to blame for another disappointing year.
The Jets might be willing to part with Reddick for less than they traded for him. Getting past the drama they created is in their best interest. The Jets traded a conditional third-round pick to Philadelphia so maybe the asking price will be less than that, even with conditions of their original trade could get messy.
Needless to say, the Dirty Birds need a star edge rusher and there is one sitting right in front of them. They need to aggressively pursue the pass rusher or they could fall into irrelevancy soon.