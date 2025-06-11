Falcons new-look defense must stop these 14 quarterbacks in 2025

The NFL did no favors to the Atlanta Falcons when constructing their 2025 schedule. The league scheduled their difficult games early in the season when the team will be finding their footing.

But, there is nothing they can do about that, and it is up to Raheem Morris and his staff to have his team ready as soon as the season starts.

A big part of being ready is knowing how to stop the opposing quarterback. Let's take a week-by-week look at who the unit will have to contend with in 2025.

The Atlanta Falcons must find a way to stop these 14 quarterbacks

1. Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers - Weeks 1 & 15)

2. J.J. McCarthy (Vikings - Week 2)

3. Bryce Young (Panthers - Weeks 3 & 11)

4. Jayden Daniels (Commanders - Week 4)

5. Josh Allen (Bills - Week 6)

6. Brock Purdy (49ers - Week 7)

7. Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins - Week 8)

8. Drake Maye (Patriots - Week 9)

9. Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones (Colts - Week 10)

10. Tyler Shough (Saints - Week 12)

11. Justin Fields (Jets - Week 13)

12. Sam Darnold (Seahawks - Week 14)

13. Kyler Murray (Cardinals - Week 16)

14. Matt Stafford (Rams - Week 17)

A few interesting tidbits, Michael Penix Jr. will face off against three of his fellow draft mates in J.J. McCarthy, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye.

The Falcons only play four quarterbacks in their first year with their team (incl. Daniel Jones).

They play seven quarterbacks who beat them in their last matchup, three they beat, and four they have never played (five if you incl. Anthony Richardson),

Week 8 against Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins will be a matchup between the only two lefty passers in the game (you know the broadcast will bring that up a million times).

Overall, the season starts against some tough passers before things chill out. The young pass rushers will have their work cut out for them right out of the gate.

