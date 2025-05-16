Falcons' offseason strategy continues to raise eyebrows with odd signing trend

The Atlanta 2025 schedule release overshadowed another recent Atlanta signing. While the Falcons have been unusually quiet in free agency, the team has continually worked to improve their special teams unit. This continues to be the case with Atlanta releasing veteran receiver Phillip Dorsett to sign linebacker Caleb Johnson. Johnson spent time in Jacksonville and Chicago as a depth defensive piece and special teams option.

Atlanta has continually targeted career special teams' contributors, signing Feleipe Franks, KhaDarel Hodge, Keith Taylor, Josh Woods, and Mike Ford. Considering how many different options Atlanta already had to fill out the special teams unit, this is an odd decision. It seems money is better spent in one lump sum for a notable improvement along the defensive line or in a questionable secondary. However, the Falcons continue to focus attention on bringing in underwhelming options with the ceiling of special-teams contributors.

Caleb Johnson was an undrafted free agent in the 2021 season. The linebacker signed with Chicago and had an impressive preseason, making the team's final roster. The depth role would last for a season before the Bears waived Johnson the following year. Johnson was claimed by the Jaguars and would spend two seasons playing a role for the team.

Atlanta is adding Johnson is adding depth to a position that already has a myriad of underwhelming options. This limits Johnson's ceiling and gives the linebacker a difficult road to making the final roster. Franks and Ford are both more likely pieces to take the final roster spot as special-teams option. Franks is noted for his time on Atlanta's roster under Arthur Smith, while Ford offers more speed and depth at the corner position.

If the Falcons are going to make any noteworthy additions before the 2025 season begins, there are clear needs along the defensive line and in the secondary. Signing Johnson doesn't hurt the roster, but it certainly doesn't offer any notable improvement.