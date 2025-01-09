Falcons owner Arthur Blank continues showing patience despite recent missteps

At this point, it has become clear the Atlanta Falcons plan to retain both head coach Raheem Morris and GM Terry Fontenot. The decision is consistent with Arthur Blank's stability as an owner. When he has hired a head coach in the past the decision is stuck with until it becomes impossible not to make a change. For Morris to be one-and-done it would be out of character for an owner that spurned an NFL legend to add the current head coach.

For Terry Fontenot, the decision is a bit more surprising with the GM entering his fifth year in Atlanta and spending his first three working with former head coach Arthur Smith. Poor drafting decisions and the debacle that is Kirk Cousins' contract seemed to demand the Falcons make a change. However, Atlanta appears poised to bring back both Morris and Fontenot as they turn the page and begin the era of Michael Penix Jr.

It appears Arthur Blank will bring back both Terry Fontenot and Raheem Morris in 2025

Atlanta's owner is nothing if not consistent giving Arthur Smith and Dan Quinn arguably too much time to save their respective tenures. Head coach Raheem Morris was defended by his players at the end of the season and remains easy to love off the field. Frustrations are at an all-time high due to another season of poor coaching and inconsistent quarterback play costing the Falcons a playoff spot.

Arthur Blank had every reason to make a change at both positions and attempt to find the right fit for Penix. However, the franchise owner giving Morris another year shows consistency and perhaps will give Morris time to make the needed adjustments. There are things the head coach did well including hiring offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.

With a franchise quarterback now in place the Falcons have a chance to make things work under Morris. If the head coach can find a capable defensive coordinator and improve his shaky clock management there are reasons to believe this team could still compete for a playoff spot next season on the shoulders of their offense.

Retaining Terry Fontenot is a bit harder to defend when you begin to explore his draft history and shaky free agency decisions. Still, there is hope when you're returning ten offensive starters and cannot do anything but get better defensively. Atlanta Falcons fans have every reason for frustration with their leadership, however, Arthur Blank is making it clear there is no choice but to continue to be patient and hope having a franchise quarterback changes their ceiling.