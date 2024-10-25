Falcons path to an NFC South division title got much easier this week
During a week in which the Atlanta Falcons (and the rest of the NFC South) got destroyed, they somehow watched their division and playoff hopes improve.
For a couple of weeks, it has been clear that the NFC South will come down to two teams: the Falcons and the Buccaneers. The two teams have been tied for first place, with the Falcons holding the tiebreaker thanks to a head-to-head victory.
It felt like these two teams would battle it out as Winter approaches—which may very well still happen—but after a couple of avoidable injuries to two Buccaneers stars, the Falcons have seen their hopes rise quickly.
The Buccaneers went into Monday's game with a limping Mike Evans. The All-Pro receiver was dealing with a hamstring injury that would predictably worsen if he took the field. So what did Tampa Bay do? They allowed him to play.
He ended up dropping a touchdown pass because after worsening his injury. Head coach Todd Bowles later revealed that he likely won't return until after their bye week.
Then with less than one minute remaining in the game and down two scores, the Bucs made the brilliant decision to keep their starters on the field. Chris Godwin caught a pass, was rolled up on and carted off the field, and is now out for the season.
In other words, their two best offensive players were injured due to ignorance. This leaves the Falcons in a good spot.
Falcons postseason hopes skyrocket after Buccaneers' mismanagement
Tied atop the NFC South, the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scheduled for a matchup on Sunday that will give the winner sole possession of first place.
After a chaotic matchup last time that saw the Falcons win in overtime, you figured the Buccaneers would be extra motivated for their rematch. Instead, they are preoccupied with two massive injuries.
The Falcons have no excuse to lose this game. They are the better team, especially with no Evans or Godwin.
The Bucs couldn't stop Kirk Cousins last time and there is no reason to think that will change. For the Falcons' defense, they have to prove that the loss of two Pro Bowl receivers was season-changing for the Bucs.
If Atlanta escapes Sunday with a win then they put Tampa behind the eight ball and have a legit shot at going undefeated in their division with games against the Saints and Panthers remaining.