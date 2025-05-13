Falcons' Pick Locks Up Rams’ QB Future in 2026 Mock Draft

CBS Sports predicted how the Atlanta Falcons' first-round pick would be spent in their way-too-early 2026 mock draft. The Rams added Atlanta's first-round selection during a draft day trade with Atlanta, allowing the Falcons to trade back into this year's first round and select James Pearce Jr. The trade was met with a heavy amount of criticism based on the hefty price the Falcons paid.

While this is understandable in some ways it defies logic to believe the Falcons could trade back into the first round without spending one in return. It is a pick that fans and pundits would be all too happy for the Falcons to give away if it brought in a star pass rusher. This is what the Falcons believe they have acquired in Pearce without having to spend a top-dollar deal. It was a wise move for a franchise consistently under fire to get more defensive help.

The Rams use Atlanta's pick to select a replacement for veteran Matthew Stafford

Perhaps the first thing Atlanta fans are going to find fault with is the fact that the mock has the Falcons pick as the 12th overall selection. This is way too high for a team that just added an impressive defensive rookie class and is built to win now. Even if the defensive upgrades take a bit of time, the Falcons can lean on a treasure trove of weapons in Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Darnell Mooney, Tyler Allgeier, and Drake London.

The Rams aren't going to have a top-fifteen pick based on their trade with Atlanta. However, the team's move with Atlanta's pick does make sense with the Rams selecting Garrett Nussmeier 12th overall. This is a move banking on Stafford opting to retire or finding a new landing spot.

For Atlanta, it will be interesting to judge how the trade ages based not only on what Pearce becomes but who the Rams select with the pick next season. Barring a shocking Super Bowl run, Atlanta fans are sure to compare the selection's impact in Los Angeles to James Pearce Jr.

With this in mind, Atlanta fans should buckle in for a story that isn't going away anytime soon for either side.