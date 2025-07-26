Falcons player's position change may have just saved his NFL career

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Western Kentucky's edge rusher DeAngelo Malone in 2023, hoping his negative play production would transfer to the NFL.

That has been anything but the case as he has just three sacks and seven tackles for loss in 49 games.

And then his place on the roster quickly disappeared after the additions of Leonard Floyd, Jalon Walker, and James Pearce Jr., as well as the return of Bralen Trice from injury.

But, one day into training camp, we learned of a position switch that may have just saved his spot on his hometown team.

DeAngelo Malone role change could help him stick around for another season

It is never enjoyable to give up on a talented former third-round pick, especially when they drafted using a pick acquired by trading away the franchise's greatest player.

But that is how things were shaping up for the Falcons, who were trending toward releasing DeAngelo Malone during final cuts, AKA the player drafted with the pick acquired for Matt Ryan.

However, the coaching staff has a new vision for the athletic defender, focusing on developing him as an off-ball linebacker.

DeAngelo Malone officially playing inside linebacker in this team session #Falcons @tre3shon — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) July 24, 2025

Will this be a full-time change? Maybe not, but what it does is increase his versatility, which then ups the odds of him making the roster.

When you look at the depth chart, there isn't necessarily an open spot at edge rusher or off-ball linebacker.

Raheem Morris will likely keep five edge rushers (Leonard Floyd, Arnold Ebiketie, Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., and Bralen Trice) and four linebackers (Troy Andersen, Kaden Elliss, Divine Deablo, and JD Bertrand).

If Malone can prove he can play both positions—as well as continue his special teams prowess—the Falcons will find a spot for him.

Hopefully, he can show improvement from his few snaps off the ball last year after his sickening penalty in third-and-long against the Commanders.

