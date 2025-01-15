Falcons players fined $161,776 in 2024, 17th in NFL

Atlanta Falcons players accumulated a total of $161,776 in fines during the 2024 NFL season. This amount ranked 17th in the league, placing Atlanta squarely in the middle of the pack.

Despite the fines, the Falcons displayed commendable discipline throughout the season on offense, Atlanta tied for the 7th fewest penalties in the NFL with 99, reflecting a focus on clean execution. However, the defense was more penalized, recording the 6th most infractions in the league with 122.

The NFL issued a total of $5,376,205 in player fines in 2024. Below is a breakdown of the top ten most-fined teams:

Houston Texans - $281,479 Philadelphia Eagles - $267,260 Kansas City Chiefs - $245,269 Denver Broncos - $242,290 Miami Dolphins - $216,884 Detroit Lions - $214,411 Seattle Seahawks - $211,389 Baltimore Ravens - $210,644 New York Jets - $208,223 New Orleans Saints - $205,857

According to NFL Football Operations:

“The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety, and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game.”

Here is a breakdown of the total fines incurred by individual Falcons players in 2024:

Drake London - $25,324 Justin Simmons - $22,511 Bijan Robinson - $22,511 James Smith-Williams - $7,180.56 DeAngelo Malone - $7,924 Kentavious Street - $9,917 Ray-Ray McCloud - $10,528 Lorenzo Carter - $11,255 Matthew Bergeron - $11,255 Jessie Bates - $11,255 Ryan Neuzil - $5,472.22 Dee Alford - $5,491 Kevin King - $6,250

Drake London led the team with two fines totaling $25,324. Both fines were for touchdown celebrations: one during Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles and another during the season finale against the Carolina Panthers.

While there’s room for improvement in reducing defensive penalties, the Falcons look to build on their 2024 season and strive for greater success moving forward.