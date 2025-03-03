Falcons "prepared" to lose Dalman, but confident in Neuzil

The Falcons are preparing to lose their star center, Drew Dalman, during the 2025 free agency period, per ESPN’s NFL Insider Dan Graziano.

Dalman, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, became the Falcons' starting center in his second year. Now 26, he is set to cash in as a free agent after ranking as the fourth-highest graded center in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Despite the NFL increasing the salary cap from $255.4 million in 2024 to $279.2 million in 2025, the Falcons still find themselves 27th in cap space with -$5.2 million for the 2025 offseason. This makes retaining Dalman difficult, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted, “Dalman has a chance to receive top-three money among centers, surpassing Lloyd Cushenberry III's four-year, $50 million deal with the Titans in 2024.”

If the Falcons cannot re-sign Dalman, the Falcons will have to turn to backup Ryan Neuzil, who is also set to become a free agent. Neuzil took over at center after Dalman suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 of the 2024 season. Graziano’s report states the Falcons “feel good” about Neuzil stepping in as Dalman’s replacement.

The Falcons' confidence in Neuzil is understandable—he has been with the team his entire career after signing as an undrafted rookie in 2021. Per Pro Football Network, Neuzil “allowed only one sack along with a 3.1% pressure rate—the 10th-lowest pressure rate among centers with at least 300 pass-blocking snaps.”

Neuzil's eight starts in 2024 were enough for Pro Football Network to rank him as the 48th-best free agent this offseason. However, Neuzil also committed six penalties across his eight starts, the most of any Falcons offensive lineman in 2024.