Falcons put brand-new veteran (and others) on notice with 2025 Draft class

With Justin Simmons hitting the open market, the Atlanta Falcons needed to find a safety to start alongside Jessie Bates III.

Raheem Morris identified one with his former friend, Jordan Fuller. Fuller signed a one-year deal after a strong career with the Rams and an injury-riddled year with the Panthers. He figured to start from day one.

However, the draft fell the way Morris and Jeff Ulbrich wanted, and now the new veteran, and two corners have to fight to win the starting spot.

Jordan Fuller, Clark Phillips, and Dee Alford could lose starting jobs to rookies

In the third round, Terry Fontenot made another trade as he jumped up the board to land Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts.

Watts comes in and immediately competes to play alongside Jessie Bates. Fuller has his work cut out for him. The new safety comes in with no lack of experience and production. He is lauded for his instincts and has been compared to Jessie Bates.

In the fourth round, the team considered trading up again for another defensive back. Fortunately, they stayed put and landed the player they wanted, Billy Bowman Jr.

While Bowman is listed as a safety, Jeff Ulbrich said he will compete for the nickel spot, immediately putting Clark Phillips and Dee Alford on notice.

Phillips, a fifth-round pick, was the favorite to win the spot. He had spent all but one game playing on the outside, but with Mike Hughes' return, the coaching staff will move him back inside.

Alford was a surprise re-sign after a poor 2024 season. He has experience but it is hard to get the taste of last year out of your mouth.

Either way, based on how much Ulbrich loves Bowman, don't be surprised if the rookie ends up starting.

These mid-round picks could come in a contribute from Week 1.