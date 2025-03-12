Falcons re-sign two key players, including 2024 Pro Bowler

The Atlanta Falcons are bringing back core special teamer and Pro Bowler KhaDarel Hodge on a two-year deal and defensive tackle Ta'Quon Graham on a one-year deal.

Pro Bowl Special Teamer KhaDarel Hodge is returning to the #Falcons on a 2-year deal for $6M, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2025

#Falcons DL Ta'Quon Graham is expected to remain with the #Falcons on a 1-year deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2025

Both of these were important deals to get done, for different reasons. Hodge was unbelievable last year on special teams and had some big moments for the offense. Graham has been a solid rotational defensive line and with the departure of Grady Jarrett, the team needs to continue to solidify the depth.

KhaDarel Hodge, Ta'Quon Graham re-signings bring value and depth

KhaDarel Hodge's Pro Bowl season had many highlights. He was a special teams ace and provided one of the most exciting plays of the season against the Buccaneers. The Falcons need cheap depth on the offense so they can focus on fortifying the defense. This deal needed to get done, and we are all happy it did.

For Graham, he was more quiet due to injury. He only played in ten games and had 12 tackles. He is a better player than his stats showed.

In other news, Eddie Goldman won't be returning as he is signing with the Washington Commanders.

DL Eddie Goldman headed to the #Commanders on a one-year deal, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2025

With the new league year just starting, there will be plenty of other moves to come today and in the coming days.