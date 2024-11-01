Falcons ready to get back a wave of injured players against Cowboys
The Atlanta Falcons have been fortunate to have not sustained any catastrophic injuries in 2024 (knock on wood). We have only seen a few players go down with season-ending injuries while the rest of the injuries have been relatively minor.
Last Sunday, the team was without Troy Andersen and Justin Simmons, and All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom left and did not return. However, it is looking like Week 9 will see the return of a few key players to the lineup, including one who was activated off injured reserve.
Falcons get healthy ahead of Week 9 game against Cowboys
The Atlanta Falcons' injury report looks long at first glance but once you start diving into it it isn't so bad. Names like Troy Andersen, Kaden Elliss, Chris Lindstrom, and Drew Dalman were full participants in practice while Justin Simmons isn't too far behind.
Then you have guys like Nate Landman, Grady Jarrett, Matt Judon, Charlie Woerner, Jake Matthews, and David Onyemata who were all held out for a rest day.
This leaves only one player to be worried about—Ruke Orhorhoro. He has officially been declared 'out' for Sunday's game as he deals with an ankle injury. Raheem Morris stated that it is likely a sprain so we won't know a timetable yet. Fellow rookie, J.D. Bertrand, will miss his first game as he recovers from a concussion.
Nevertheless, the Falcons could have their entire starting offensive line, linebackers, and safeties back. That is huge as they prepare to take on a desperate Dallas Cowboys team dealing with a slew of injuries.
Dallas thought they would have cornerback DaRon Bland and edge rusher Micah Parsons back on the field but both of them will be inactive.
Now, can the Falcons take advantage of this big NFC matchup in Atlanta?