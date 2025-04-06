Falcons remain a logical landing spot for aging pass rusher

Improving the pass rush has been an expected priority for the Falcons for half a decade. Still, the team has yet to find a franchise pass rusher or put together a unit that pushes them to the middle of the pack. It is hard to believe that this is going to change anytime soon, with the team's most notable addition thus far being veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd. This is a good move, but not one that is going to change life for Atlanta's pass rush.

Atlanta's remaining options are severely limited with the free agent market already picked over at the position. The best remaining path for the Falcons is finding a first-round answer to the position and bringing in a number of veteran options. This could include Von Miller who remains searching for his next landing spot.

Atlanta signing Von Miller, along with a handful of veteran additions, gives the team a chance to improve

Von Miller isn't the impact player the veteran has been years ago, however, he is arguably the best remaining pass rusher on the market. The best path for the Falcons is now going to be drafting a first-round pass rusher and bringing in Miller in hopes of improving to the middle of the pack. Signing Von Miller isn't going to change the team's ceiling drastically, but it does give a notable chance for improvement.

Signing a handful of cheap veteran deals will give the team a far better chance than the current trio of Floyd, Bralen Trice, and Arnold Ebiketie. Von Miller, Matthew Judon, and Preston Smith are the most notable names remaining on the free agent market. The Falcons would be wise to attempt to add at least two of the trio in hopes that one is able to turn back the clock and offer a productive season.

All of the remaining options are underwhelming, but the Falcons have no other choice with the trade market appearing to dry up as well. Signing aging veterans and hoping to draft a franchise option at the position is the one remaining path.