Falcons rival is already staring a training camp nightmare in the face

The Atlanta Falcons are set to host a divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1, and things have already become significantly easier for them.

The Bucs have already been dealing with an injury bug that has hit two of their best players and a promising rookie.

Star offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs underwent an arthroscopic surgery that will cause him to miss the season opener, wide receiver Chris Godwin has had some complications returning from a gruesome ankle dislocation, and now rookie pass rusher David Walker tore his ACL.

Bucs DL David Walker has a torn ACL and is out for the season. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) July 28, 2025

It is a nightmare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Falcons watching as their Week 1 opponent suffers three big injuries

We already know the Bucs will be without Tristan Wirfs and David Walker; it remains to be seen what Chris Godwin's status will be.

Even if Godwin plays, he figures to be far from 100%.

This is a perfect opportunity for the Falcons to assert their dominance in the division and win three straight against their rival, and four of their last five.

Seeing their latest injury, David Walker, is reminescent of what happen to the Falcons last year with Bralen Trice.

Both were fourth-round picks who were robbed of their rookie season before it even began. Now, the Dirty Birds hope Trice will breakout in what is essentially his rookie season.

And speaking of rookies, the Falcons hope their rookie first-round picks can feast on the Bucs' shorthanded offensive line. Wirfs is one of the league's best, and their entire unit looks vastly different without him in the starting lineup.

Jalon Walker (assuming he is healthy) and James Pearce Jr. need to step up in their debuts and help get Baker Mayfield on the turf; something they could only do once last season.

In a strange way, these brutal injuries to Tampa Bay only add to the pressure that is on Atlanta to win the season opener. Hopefully, they can deliver on expectations, unlike last season.

More Falcons news: