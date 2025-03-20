Falcons road schedule became significantly easier during free agency

While the Atlanta Falcons have a tougher schedule in 2025, most of their most difficult games will be at home. They benefit from hosting teams like the Seahawks, Rams, Commanders, Bills, and Dolphins.

On the road, things were much tougher just over a week ago. A few teams have ridded themselves of some of their best players while others have done next to nothing during a hectic first week of free agency.

Falcons' road schedule looks less daunting after hectic NFL week

The Atlanta Falcons will travel to play the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings, Indianapolis Colts, and the three NFC South rivals during the 2025 season.

What do the majority of those teams have in common this offseason? They aren't that much better than they were just a few weeks ago.

The first team that sticks out is the 49ers who let many veterans walk in free agency -- one of which was Leonard Floyd who signed with the Falcons. They have used this offseason to reset and clean their messy cap situation after finishing last in their division.

Then you have the Jets who released a couple of impact veterans (for the better) and have an entirely new coaching staff.

The Colts will be lucky to get average quarterback play and have many other holes.

The Vikings will likely roll with a second-year quarterback coming off a preseason season-ending injury being protected by an unsteady offensive line. However, they have upgraded their ferocious defense.

The only team that has significantly improve is the Patriots -- which isn't saying too much.

This is all good news for the Atlanta Falcons who need to stack up the wins, win the NFC South, and finally break their long postseason drought. Their offense will look to light up the scoreboard while their defense does just enough.