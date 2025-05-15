Falcons’ season opener feels like a throwback to 2016 NFC title run

There is a level of excitement around the 2025 Atlanta Falcons that the team has been missing for most of the last decade. This reached a new level of excitement with tonight's schedule release, giving fans an inside look at how the 2025 season will play out. It seems fitting that Atlanta will open their season at home against the defending NFC South champion Tampa Bay Bucs. It is a chance for both sides to attempt to grab an early division lead and set the tone for the season ahead.

Atlanta fans might remember the last time Tampa was the Falcons' season opener. It was in ahead of a 2016 NFC Championship run that was the last great Atlanta team fans have seen. The Falcons would make the playoffs the following year in 2017 before going on a drought that has continued heading into the 2025 season. With this in mind, it seems fitting that the Falcons' season opener is a throwback to better times.

Perhaps Atlanta opening the season against Tampa will help the franchise turn the page on eight years of frustrations

It is also noteworthy that the last time the Falcons opened a season with Tampa Bay, it ended with their quarterback winning the MVP. This wouldn't be a huge surprise to Falcons fans when you consider the arm talent of Michael Penix Jr. and the wealth of weapons he has been surrounded with.

With that said, it is going to be an extremely tough matchup after the Falcons swept the Bucs in the 2024 season. It is something Baker Mayfield and a veteran Tampa team aren't going to take lightly. The Falcons need to be prepared to take the best shot of an offense that carried the Bucs to a surprise playoff berth in back-to-back seasons.

This is where it is important to point out that both of Atlanta's wins did come with Kirk Cousins at quarterback. One was with Cousins setting a franchise passing record. It is fun to imagine what type of numbers Penix might put up against a Tampa team whose leaky secondary still hasn't been fixed. No question, this is a great season opener for Atlanta and a chance to grab early control of the NFC South.