Falcons seek clean, strong finish, regardless of playoff implications

The Atlanta Falcons face the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Week 18. According to ESPN’s 2024 Playoff Picture, Atlanta has roughly a 15% chance of making the playoffs. For Atlanta to clinch a playoff spot, two things must happen: they must defeat Carolina, and Tampa Bay must lose to New Orleans. Regardless of the playoff implications, Atlanta has plenty to prove in what could be their final game of the season.

A Clean Game from the Rookie Quarterback

In Week 6, Kirk Cousins threw for 225 yards and a touchdown without taking a single sack against Carolina. By comparison, Atlanta’s rookie quarterback, Michael Penix, has thrown interceptions in both of his starts. While the interceptions weren’t entirely his fault—a drop by Kyle Pitts and a miscommunication (or missed holding call) involving Chris Blair running the wrong route—the team must clean up these errors.

Penix currently holds a 1-1 record as a starter, though he arguably should be 2-0. His first win came thanks to an impressive defensive performance, with the defense scoring two touchdowns against the 2-12 New York Giants. In his second start against the Commanders, Penix showcased his potential during a two-minute drill but still displayed inconsistency, missing several deep shots and key throws.

Fortunately, the Carolina defense ranks last in the league in yards allowed per game (396.3), rushing yards allowed per game (176.9), and points allowed per game (31.0), per NFL Pro. While Atlanta is expected to rely heavily on the rushing duo of Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson, Penix has an opportunity to shine and should be able to score multiple touchdowns against a battered Panthers defense.

Continue the Defensive Momentum

Atlanta managed just 10 sacks across the first 11 games of the season but has turned things around since the bye week. From Week 13 onward, Atlanta leads the league with a 10.4% sack rate and 21 total sacks. This surge has been fueled by relentless pressure from Kaden Elliss and Arnold Ebiketie, who leads the league with five sacks during this span.

While this defensive turnaround came too late to shape the early part of the season, it reflects the progress made under new head coach Raheem Morris and defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. With continued strong performances, the Falcons’ defense can establish itself as a top unit heading into 2025.

Ending on the Right Side of .500

It has been seven years since Atlanta last posted a winning season. Now sitting at 8-8, the team has a chance to break that streak and finish above .500 for the first time since the 2017 season. Despite not controlling their playoff destiny, this game is a chance to end three consecutive 7-10 seasons on a positive note.

Regardless of playoff outcomes, finishing with a winning record would be a significant morale boost and a sign of progress for the Falcons.