Falcons set to play their former starting quarterback in primetime
The Atlanta Falcons will travel to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Monday Night Football this week and things are now much more interesting.
Just last week I wrote about how the Falcons, barring injury, wouldn't be going against their starting quarterback from last year, Desmond Ridder. Well, the injury has happened, which won't surprise anyone who has been following Vegas' quarterback roulette.
Falcons set to go against Desmond Ridder in primetime
Wouldn't you know, Desmond Ridder can get sweet revenge against the team who benched him twice and traded him in the span of a year.
Aidan O'Connell was the Raiders starting quarterback against the Buccaneers but thanks to a dirty, late hit on O'Connell, the second-year quarterback left the game in an aircast. It sounds like he is probably done for the year which bumps Ridder back into the starting spot.
I mean of course things happen this way! Doesn't this just seem like another chapter in the bad quarterbacks wrecking the Falcons defense book?
The Raiders have now gone from Gardner Minshew to Aidan O'Connell to Desmond Ridder to Gardner Minshew to Aidan O'Connell to Desmond Ridder. It is starting to look like a trend.
Monday's game certainly won't be the most anticipated matchup of Week 15. These two teams have lost a combined 13 straight games so it is unfortunate that the country has to watch them.
If the Falcons lose this game, their playoff chances will be all but gone. This team has to sweep the three out of four losing teams they are scheduled to play down the stretch with the Bucs now being a game up and only having one game against a team with a winning record.
Hopefully, Desmond Ridder will spot us a game and not do what we are all scared of him doing.