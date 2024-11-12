Falcons should be incredibly concerned about kicker Younghoe Koo
Not too long ago, we were talking about Younghoe Koo being the most accurate kicker in NFL history but now we are wondering what is wrong with him.
Koo got off to a good start this season and had an outstanding performance in Week 4 against the Saints—his leg won the Falcons that game. However, six weeks later, against the same team, his leg lost the Falcons the game.
These struggles aren't special to Week 10; Koo hasn't been good since Week 4 which should have the Dirty Birds worried.
Younghoe Koo's extended struggles have the Falcons worried
Raheem Morris stated after Sunday's game that he has all the confidence in the world in Younghoe Koo. It is the usual coach speak and Morris isn't the type of guy to criticize players publicly anyway.
But at what point do the Falcons need to start looking for a backup plan for Koo?
Since his outstanding game-winning 58-yard field goal, Younghoe Koo has made just 8 of his last 15 field goals. For an NFL kicker, that is nowhere near good enough. If his name wasn't Koo, the Falcons would be holding tryouts this week.
We all love Koo and want to see him succeed. He is the easiest player to root for in the NFL but at some point, you can't live with these missed kicks. We are fortunate that the Falcons' offense had been converting redzone opportunities.
Is it time to move on from the kicker? Not yet, but we are one or two more bad games away from seriously considering it. The Atlanta Falcons cannot continue leaving points on the field. We can only hope he turns this around quickly.