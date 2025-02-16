Falcons should consider re-signing receiver to help Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons 2024 offense is set to return next season with the exception of center Drew Dalman. The center could still be re-signed but that is the only question mark this Atlanta offense is dealing with. Every other starter is returning for the 2025 season giving Michael Penix Jr. needed stability as he heads into the first offseason as Atlanta's starting quarterback.

Atlanta is offering a great group of weapons with Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, Ray-Ray McCloud, and Tyler Allgeier all under contract next season. The Atlanta offense only needs to improve in two areas at center and adding receiver depth. A part of that depth could be a move to re-sign a player that Atlanta traded for last offseason but was unable to take the field.

Atlanta should re-sign Rondale Moore for the 2025 season adding much-needed speed and depth

If there is one thing fans could be critical of when it comes to Atlanta's weapons it is a lack of speed. Mooney serves as the team's primary deep threat but if the receiver is dealing with any type of injury they lack the depth in the return game or at receiver to continue to put pressure on teams. Rondale Moore could fix both of these issues for Atlanta.

The Falcons traded for Moore with the thought he could become the team's third receiver. Trading Desmond Ridder and getting a possible contributor in return was one of the best moves the front office has managed in recent history. However, it was a short-lived victory with Moore having a season-ending injury in camp.

Ray-Ray McCloud stepped up and would become the team's surprise at the receiver position. Still, McCloud doesn't have the resume to trust this level of production will continue. Bringing back Moore is great depth and could give you a chance to hit big plays and find a better return game as well. Considering the market at the receiver position Atlanta should be able to re-sign Moore for very little and give the move a second chance.