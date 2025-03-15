Falcons should offer franchise legend the chance to end storied career in Atlanta

After spending the entire 2024 season without a team, it is clear that former Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones has found himself at the end of his career. Jones forced his way out of Atlanta and landed with the Titans for a frustrating season, making stops with Tampa Bay and Philly each of the next two years. Each stop watched Julio's numbers go in the wrong direction, and the receiver was unable to turn back the clock.

Considering how Jones played the position it isn't a surprise to see his career end this way. The veteran was a monster in the open field welcoming contact and never going down easily. So many hits and broken tackles were going to take their toll and that has been the case since Jones left Atlanta. While the receiver's career appears to be at an end there is still reason for the Falcons to consider a reunion.

Atlanta should re-sign Julio Jones allowing the receiver to go out a Falcon

This isn't to suggest that Jones be given a roster spot or even a depth receiver role. After spending an entire year out of the league, it appears it is time to hang up his cleats. The only way that would make sense is if a year off was able to turn back the clock for one final season in a depth role. However, this remains a long shot considering what the veteran has looked like when we watched him last.

Julio Jones re-signing with Atlanta should be a ceremonial move honoring what the veteran has meant to the franchise. His dominance with Atlanta defined the Matt Ryan-era. The Falcons should be willing to honor the veteran with a one-day contract allowing him to retire in Atlanta.

Whether or not this happens, Jones remains a franchise legend who defined the Atlanta offense early in his career. The receiver proved to be the missing piece that fully unlocked Matt Ryan and defined Atlanta's record-setting 2016 offense that would lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance. Jones deserves the chance to retire an Atlanta Falcon.