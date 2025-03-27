Falcons sign Younghoe Koo's replacement in untraditional manner

Younghoe Koo's 2023 season didn't go how he would've liked. The once-reliable kicker missed more kicks than is acceptable in the NFL and finished the season on injured reserve.

It was clear the Atlanta Falcons would bring in competition; what wasn't clear was were they would land competition. We now have our answer, and it comes from a place no one could've seen coming.

The #Falcons have agreed to terms with German-born K Lenny Krieg, sources say. One day after he kicked at the NFL’s International Player Pathway program pro day, Krieg visited Atlanta. He had trips to other teams scheduled but signs with the first team that hosted him. pic.twitter.com/ufU4M73qZ4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 27, 2025

Krieg won't just be a 'camp body.' The Falcons clearly like him as they signed him to a three-year deal. Things are about to get interesting on special teams.

Falcons add real competition for Younghoe Koo with German kicker

Many teams were hot on the tail of Lenny Krieg, but the Falcons were able to lock him down before he left the building and worked out with another team. When you combine that with the fact that he signed a multi-year deal, the Falcons have high hopes for the German-born kicker.

The 22-year-old showed off his leg at the Scouting Combine and the NFL's International Player Pathway pro day.

If Krieg ends up winning the job, it won't be all sunshine and rainbows. Seeing Koo move on would hurt many fans. His swagger and confidence have been unmatched.

However, this is a business, and this team can't survive inconsistent kicking. One can easily argue that the Falcons would've won the division last year if not for Koo's struggles.

The good news is that no matter who wins the job, there will be an excellent story. Both guys have had untraditional paths to the NFL, which is something you always love to see.