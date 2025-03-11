Falcons signing former Georgia Bulldog to fix their pass rush

Just hours after being released by the 49ers, Leonard Floyd has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Homecoming: The #Falcons are signing pass-rusher Leonard Floyd, formerly of the #49ers, sources say. He gets a 1-year deal worth $10M, earning a raise after his SF release.



Floyd is UGA product and Chauncey, Ga., native. Deal done by Todd France of @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/kOuvHIcc2K — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2025

The former Georgia Bulldog will be back home in his hometown. He will also be counted on to help lacking pass rush. We will likely still see more moves to help Floyd and the rest of the position out in free agency and the draft.

Leonard Floyd's journey to finally joining the Atlanta Falcons has been interesting, to say the least. He was a first-round pick in the 2016 draft -- one pick after Vic Beasley.

He has moved all around the league as the Falcons are his fifth NFL team. Despite his lack of team stability, he has been very productive having at least 8.5 sacks in each of his past five seasons. For reference, he would've led the Falcons team in each of those seasons.

So, after a quiet and sad Monday, the Dirty Birds have been making moves. Floyd's signing comes after the signing of LB Devine Deablo and the re-signing of CB Mike Hughes.

Hopefully, there are more moves coming soon because this defense still needs help.