Falcons solve decade-long problem with electric Jalon Walker pick

The unexpected happened for the Falcons on Thursday night. Not only did the Falcons fail to trade back, but an unexpected prospect fell into the team's lap. Georgia product Jalon Walker is now an Atlanta Falcon. The defender was expected to be a potential top-ten selection and unquestionably off the board long before Atlanta's number was called. The defender was Georgia's sack leader and led the team in tackles-for-loss. Walker's ability to both rush the passer and play off the ball will give the defense much-needed flexibility.

Walker will join a pass-rushing group led by Kaden Elliss and Leonard Floyd. The Georgia product is one of the safest defensive selections on the board and gives the team a building block. The only downside to the move is the fact that the Falcons failed to trade back and add additional day two selections.

Atlanta's surprise selection of Jalon Walker is a much-needed win for Falcons GM Terry Fontenot

This is Terry Fontenot's first defensive selection in the first round, with Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Michael Penix Jr. making up the previous four drafts. Considering last year's shocking selection of the Washington quarterback, there was a level of fear among Atlanta fans that the defense would again be ignored. Not only did this prove to be false, but Atlanta sat back and watched as the perfect prospect fell into their lap.

Another piece of the Jalon Walker selection is appeasing a loud portion of the Atlanta fanbase. The team has been notorious for avoiding early Georgia draft picks. For a school that has such a high success level, this has led to some understandable frustration. However, this pick shouldn't be praised simply because the Falcons finally took a Georgia product.

The pick should be praised based on the fit and the fact thatTerry Fontenot took the best defender on the board. This wasn't a reach for a pass rusher or a forced selection of a Georgia product. The Georgia linebacker shouldn't have been on the board when Atlanta's number was called. Walker falling the team's way sends hope that perhaps the team's pass-rushing woes will finally become a thing of the past in the 2025 season.