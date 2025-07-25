Falcons star linebacker's early injury should be end of his Atlanta tenure

Troy Andersen has been the least reliable player on the Atlanta Falcons' roster since he was drafted in 2022.

The talented linebacker hasn't been able to stay on the field with any consistency, playing in just 26 of his potential 51 games. And he will start his fourth year on the 'Physically Unable to Perform' list.

Troy Andersen has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP), according to Raheem Morris. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) July 24, 2025

With him playing such a leadership-focused position, the Falcons should look to trade him while they still can.

Troy Andersen's injuries are no longer worth his potential for the Falcons

I hate saying this but Troy Andersen's potential might no longer be worth his unreliability.

Linebacker is a position that requires reliability. The 'green dot' has to play every week as the quarterback of the defense.

A starting linebacker who is week-to-week with injuries hinders the unit.

Andersen has yet to prove he can play a stretch of games without going down with an injury.

After a 17-game rookie season (albeit, only starting five games), he has played in nine games. And now we don't exactly know his status going into his fourth season.

Raheem Morris did say he is on the right track. Assuming he returns to full health soon, the Falcons need to shop him before he gets injured again and leaves in free agency next offseason for nothing.

Morris: Troy Andersen is going to get a PUP designation. He's on track, he's doing really well. #Falcons — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) July 24, 2025

It hurts to say because we have seen what he can do. Against the Saints last season, he went wild on his way to winning 'NFC Defensive Player of the Week.'

However, that game was also a microcosm of his career; he had an explosive performance, and then suffered a fourth-quarter injury and missed the next five games.

Then he returned for one game, missed the next, returned for two, and missed the final four...

Unfortunately, we have no reason to think that will change in 2025, especially after learning he will start training camp on the PUP list.

It is time to send him to a team that is willing to risk the unreliability for the playmaking before he leaves for nothing.

More Falcons news: