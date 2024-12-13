Falcons thoughtless offseason decisions pushing them into controversy
By Nick Halden
A little over a month ago all was well for the Atlanta Falcons in a season that appeared to be breaking the long postseason drought. The Falcons sat at 6-3 with a perfect divisional record and signature wins over the Eagles and Bucs. Kirk Cousins was putting up great numbers and continuing to make Atlanta's decision to spend a top-ten pick on Michael Penix Jr. age poorly.
Fast forward past the four-game winning streak and the narrative remains the same for completely different reasons. Kirk Cousins has lost power in his throws and is turning the ball over at an incredible rate. The one thing that hasn't changed for this team? The pick of Michael Penix Jr. remains a frustration with the team refusing to give the rookie a chance to save the season. Someone you believed to be worthy of a top-ten pick cannot get into the lineup in front of a quarterback who has gone 0-4 while throwing eight interceptions and zero touchdowns.
Atlanta signing Kirk Cousins and drafting Penix in the same offseason remains frustratingly on-brand
If the Falcons truly believed in Penix but wanted the quarterback to be eased into the lineup there were superior options. Consider the seasons that Justin Fields, Russell Wilson, and Sam Darnold are all having at incredibly cheaper rates for their respective teams. Atlanta could have easily added any of the trio and handed them the starting job while easing Penix into the lineup at his own pace.
This points out the simple truth that was just as frustrating when Kirk Cousins and the Falcons were 6-3 and in control of the NFC South. Atlanta wasted a draft pick regardless of what Penix becomes in this league. Either you blocked a franchise quarterback by giving Kirk Cousins what appears to be a terrible deal or you reached for a player in a spot you could have added a contributor.
Imagine what this team could have accomplished with Jared Verse, Brock Bowers, or any number of first-round selections in place of Penix. The Falcons are sitting in a mess of their own creation. Never fully believing in Kirk Cousins and giving him the best chance to win or creating a pathway for Penix to get into the starting lineup.
Atlanta sticking with Cousins as the season crumbles is painfully predictable and exactly why the decision to draft a quarterback has never made sense.