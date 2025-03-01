Falcons top mocked prospect absolutely blazes through 40-yard dash

Every year the NFL Combine brings unreal performances by future NFL stars, usually coming in the popular forty-yard dash.

Last year, we watched future Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy break the forty record with a blazing 4.21 official time. While we aren't likely to see that beaten this year, we have already seen an equally impressive time put up by one of the big guys.

Tennessee edge defender James Pearce Jr., who has frequently been mocked to the Falcons at No. 15, ran an unreal 4.47 forty despite standing at six-foot-five and weighing just under 250 pounds.

Falcons possible draft pick puts on a show at the NFL Combine

Edge rushers will be a frequent theme in Atlanta Falcons mock drafts. It is a position that has plagued them for years and with an anticipated defensive-heavy draft class this year, they will likely address the position in the first round.

While there won't be any can't-miss prospects at pick 15, there will be different tastes available. James Pearce Jr. is the perfect high-upside pass rusher for any team looking for one.

As usual, the Atlanta Falcons are one of those teams, and with a pick in the teens, Pearce will be in the running.

The three-year Volunteer racked up two sacks as a freshman, ten as a sophomore, and seven and a half as a junior. He also had a 52-yard pick-six in the 2023 Citrus Bowl.

Raheem Morris' defenses have often asked their edge rushers to drop into coverage, so Pearce's 4.47 speed will be attractive.

We will have to wait until April 24 to see who is the newest Falcons draft pick will be.