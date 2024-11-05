Falcons trade deadline silence ends their Super Bowl hopes
Pass rush has been a major issue for the Atlanta Falcons this season. No one off the edge has stepped up through the first half of the season leaving the team no choice but to pursue a trade.
However, we are now past the trade deadline and the Falcons are empty-handed. The pass rush looks identical to how it did a week ago which is a massive problem. Not adding a talented player like Azeez Ojulari, Arden Key, or Harold Landry will ultimately keep them out of the Super Bowl.
Falcons standing still at the deadline will kill the in playoffs
The Falcons will continue to win games during the regular season; their offense is too good not to. Their defense will continue their up-and-down trend thanks to their star-studded secondary.
Once the playoffs start, the Falcons will be doomed because of their lack of pass rush. You can't win playoff games without affecting the opposing quarterbacks. The postseason features the best of the best at the quarterback position; quarterbacks who can pick any defense apart when given the time.
Not landing a pass rusher who can get numerous pressures and/or sacks in a single game will keep the Falcons from making a deep run.
The trade deadline was the time to make a move. It was the time to land a high-upside or veteran pass rusher who could make a play to end a game-winning drive in the postseason. We will see the absence of a last-minute trade come back to haunt them come January.
The combination of Matt Judon, Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, and Demone Harris is not good enough to make a Super Bowl run, assuming a couple of them don't take a significant step forward. It is the ugly truth.