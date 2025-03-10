Falcons trade hopes for Kirk Cousins take massive hit after recent trade

All along the Cleveland Browns have been the top destination for Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins -- they have the need and connections.

Unfortunately, the hopes of trading Cousins just took a big hit after the Browns traded for quarterback and former first-round pick, Kenny Pickett.

Trade! The #Browns are acquiring QB Kenny Pickett from the #Eagles in exchange for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 5th round pick (originally from the #Lions), sources say. pic.twitter.com/0P6Rwvy5ht — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2025

Will this completely extinguish the Browns' potential interest in Kirk Cousins? No, Kenny Pickett shouldn't be counted on as a starter and they traded back Dorian Thompson-Robinson. However, this move doesn't line up with a team looking to acquire the Falcons quarterback.

The Falcons are in a standoff with Kirk Cousins. They seem willing to pay his roster bonus due in a few days because they believe they can find a worthwhile trade.

The unfortunate part is there aren't many teams out there looking for veteran quarterbacks, especially after the first wave of free agency.

The Browns could still be interested because Cousins is an upgrade over Pickett. But pairing Cousins with a rookie seemed like the plan. Adding Pickett to a room that includes Deshaun Watson doesn't add up.

They also traded away a fifth-round pick which could've been valuable in negotiations with the Falcons and each pick traded away makes a future trade more unlikely.

This may prove to be the move that convinces Atlanta to cut their loses and release Kirk Cousins.