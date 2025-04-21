Falcons trade speculation has Kyle Pitts landing with trio of potential fits



Pro Football Network recently took the time to list potential fits for Atlanta Falcons tight-end Kyle Pitts. The piece pointed to the fact that Pitts' production and snap count were both on the decline during the 2025 season. While this is sound logic, it does ignore the fact that the Falcons just made yet another quarterback change, and trading Pitts would be giving up the tight end at his lowest possible value. The most sensible move for the Falcons is retaining Pitts and hoping for a breakout season with Michael Penix Jr.



What makes the piece most interesting is the speculated landing spots with the Rams, Jets, and Steelers named as potential fits. If there was ever a move that is going to have Pitts realize his potential, it is working with quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offensive-minded head coach. However, putting Pitts back with Arthur Smith in Pittsburgh seems incredibly doubtful. Smith's consistent use of Pitts as a lead blocker made it clear the duo wasn't a fit. The Jets are in disarray and appear to have settled for Justin Fields as their 2025 starter.

Kyle Pitts shouldn't be traded and certainly won't be reunited with former Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith

Out of the trio of proposed fits, the only one that makes sense is the Rams. With Matthew Stafford returning for another season, it seems the Rams will attempt to make another run at a Super Bowl. Considering the fact that the Rams were the closest of anyone to beating the eventual Super Bowl champs, it isn't surprising.

While Pitts would help the team's efforts, the Falcons shouldn't consider parting ways with the tight end. You would be trading Pitts at his lowest possible value and be admitting what a mistake you made passing on far superior options. In an offseason that GM Terry Fontenot is already dealing with the Kirk Cousins debacle, this seems extremely unlikely.

Kyle Pitts should play out his final year in Atlanta in hopes that a full season with Penix, Bijan Robinson, Darnell Mooney, and Drake London will finally unlock the potential the Falcons have been searching for.