Falcons turn back the clock in absolute worst way signing former quarterback

One of the biggest mysteries of the Arthur Smith-era in Atlanta was how quarterback turned tight-end Feleipe Franks continued to make the roster. The value in adding a special teams player who failed at quarterback and couldn't make plays as a pass catcher was difficult to grasp. A question fans can continue to search for an answer with the return of the former quarterback. After spending a lone season in Carolina, Franks is set to return to Atlanta to compete for a roster spot.

What makes Franks appealing at first glance is the idea of having a special teams contributor who can play quarterback and tight-end. However, this quickly loses steam when you consider the fact Franks cannot contribute to either position at anything close to an NFL level. It is an odd move for the Falcons as well when you consider the team already has KhaDarel Hodge and Mike Ford to anchor the special teams unit. What skillset does Franks offer the two veterans do not?

Feleipe Franks is returning to Atlanta after spending one season with a division rival

It seems fitting that Franks one catch while with the Panthers came against the Falcons to get a key first-down. This remains the only catch in his career with the only NFL pass attempt coming back in the 2021 season. The pass was intercepted furthering what was already a painful game for Atlanta. Franks and Josh Rosen were the team's backup quarterback in what would be Matt Ryan's final season in Atlanta.

Franks managing to stick around the league to make a 2025 return is impressive and a bit head-scratching. It would be a surprise to see the veteran make the final roster looking at Atlanta's depth on offense and potential special teams pieces. It is a noteworthy move only in the fact it brings back a face of the team's frustration under Arthur Smith.

To make the roster under Raheem Morris, however, Franks is going to have to prove his growth and show potential value. In a pivotal season, Morris cannot afford to give away roster spots to a player that simply hasn't proven capable of contributing.