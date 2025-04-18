Falcons will lose no matter their decision in stand-off with Kirk Cousins

Atlanta Falcons fans continue to be fatigued by Kirk Cousins headlines speculating on the next potential landing spot. As options continue to shrink, it has become clear Atlanta appears destined to make an impossible decision. Either cut Kirk Cousins or force the veteran's hand by having him return to hold a clipboard. There is always the chance that draft night doesn't fall a team's way and a surprise trade presents itself. However, it is clear how unlikely this is, a trade was always a remote possibility. One viewed possible simply based on the alarming lack of options in this year's quarterback market.

With this in mind, Atlanta appears to be backed into a corner, forced to choose between the distraction of Cousins or going back on their proclamations that the veteran wouldn't be released. Either way is a clear loss for Atlanta. Barring Cousins reworking his deal or a surprise trade happening, there isn't a way in which the Falcons come out of the situation feeling positive.

There isn't a path to Atlanta winning their offseason long stand-off with Kirk Cousins

Even if a trade happens, the Falcons still are stuck paying a portion of the bill. The front office fumbled away a year of a rookie contract that could be their window to finally contend for a Super Bowl. Penix looks the part of a franchise quarterback, and Atlanta wasted time and a great deal of cap space on Kirk Cousins.

Still, the Falcons could save some face if they managed a trade or Cousins gives in and renegotiates. Otherwise, the team is left with two unattractive options of either cutting the veteran or opting to have him return to be a distraction behind a young quarterback.

Atlanta doesn't need the clear distraction of Kirk Cousins in a backup role as they attempt to turn the page. What value the veteran might bring in this role is entirely dependent as well on his take that the late season collapse was due to injuries. If this isn't the case, Cousins is a washed veteran in a role that Atlanta would be far better served to put a more capable veteran backup.

No matter how the rest of the offseason plays out, it will be one defined by the veteran quarterback. A costly mistake that has left the Falcons no way to win.