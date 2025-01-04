Falcons WR Darnell Mooney's season may end 8 yards short of 1,000

Darnell Mooney has proven to be one of the offseason's best signings. The former Chicago Bears receiver has been a big play threat racking up 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns.

With one game remaining in the regular season, the first-year Falcon would no doubt love to catch one more first down to jump over the 1k mark for the second time in his career. However, that may not happen because he is listed as a game-time decision with a shoulder injury against the Carolina Panthers.

Darnell Mooney's season may be finished just short of a big milestone

In a must-win game to keep any slim hopes of making the playoffs, the Atlanta Falcons would love to have their vertical threat, Darnell Mooney. He has provided Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. a reliable target down the field.

However, Mooney may be absent in Sunday's regular season finale against the Panthers.

Raheem Morris says Falcons WR Darnell Mooney is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.



Mooney has 992 yards this season - 8 shy of reaching 1,000 yards for the second time in his career. — Will McFadden (@willmcfadden) January 3, 2025

This isn't ideal in a game the Falcons have to win. It also isn't ideal for Mooney's stats as he would finish the season just eight yards from his first 1,000-yard season since 2021.

If Mooney can't go then Michael Penix Jr. will rely on Ray-Ray McCloud III and KhaDarel Hodge to pair with Drake London.

For the Falcons to extend their season they have to win and the Buccaneers have to lose at home against the Saints. It certainly isn't likely but crazier things have happened.

For Mooney, he would end his season with more yards and touchdowns than he had in his final two seasons in Chicago combined. He has proven to be one of free agency's biggest steals this past offseason. We are glad at least one big offensive signing worked out for the better.