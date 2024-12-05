Fans continue to speculate about whether or not Kirk Cousins is healthy
By Nick Halden
The story for the Atlanta Falcons traveling to Minnesota is no longer the team's quarterback returning to his former team. The focus for the Falcons is what is wrong with Kirk Cousins and is it time to turn to rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr.? The answer to this question remains up in the air, what doesn't is Atlanta's commitment to their veteran quarterback, Raheem Morris has made it clear Cousins is Atlanta's starter.
Question continue to be raised by pundits and fans alike as to whether or not Kirk Cousins is healthy. This speaks to the extreme level of drop off from the veteran quarterback. The lack of power in his throws and inability to see the field is a different quarterback than what the Falcons watched early in the season.
Is Kirk Cousins aging overnight or dealing with an injury?
It is important to note that no injury has been reported by the team that this is pure speculation. The fact it is an option is based on Kirk's level of play early in the year. It is difficult to wrap your mind around a quarterback falling off a cliff this drastically and quickly. One possible explanation could be fatigue due to an aging player having to rehab all offseason.
Regardless of what the explanation is there isn't any excuse for this level of production. Whether it is age, injury, or a mix of both the quarterback must have a statement game in Minnesota. This is the same sentiment fans and pundits had after Cousins made his Atlanta debut against the Steelers. Cousins responded with an upset win over the Eagles with a statement drive to put the game away late.
No matter what the quarterback's injury status is, the veteran needs another big moment to lock in the job. With Tampa closing ground this could be Atlanta's last stand to hold the division lead.