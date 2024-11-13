Fans react to the Atlanta Falcons signing the other Lamar Jackson
The Atlanta Falcons made a move that has everyone making jokes. The team announced the signing of Lamar Jackson, of the cornerback variety.
The jokes have been great as fans make fun of the fact that the newest Falcon has the same name as the best player in the NFL right now. Unfortunately, I don't think this signing will mean much at the end of the day but it still provides way too much comical content to ignore.
Announced this week, Lamar Jackson will join the practice squad as the team adds depth to their secondary. And we all knew the sarcasm would be flowing after this tweet.
Falcons fans will finally see Lamar Jackson in red and black, just not the former MVP Lamar Jackson
The Atlanta Falcons knew they were stirring the pot when they decided to sign Lamar Jackson. The name itself attracts a lot of attention, not that it is a bad thing.
The Atlanta Falcons have been roasted over the past two years for not pursuing the MVP-version Lamar Jackson after the Baltimore Ravens tagged him. The problem was, they had no shot at landing him. Making an offer for the superstar quarterback would've done the Ravens a favor.
The Ravens had money and would match any offer any team made. There was no point in helping them out.
Nevertheless, it didn't stop the criticism which has made the current situation even more funny.
Obviously, this poor guy has had to live in the shadow of the best player in the league. Hopefully, he can make a name for himself in Atlanta.
After signing with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska, Jackson has also spent time with the Bears, Broncos, Chiefs, and Panthers. He has played in 23 games, mostly with the Jets, registering 31 tackles and no interceptions.