Fans rip Falcons HC Raheem Morris for horrendous game management

If you want a 101 on how not to manage end of half and end of game situations, just watch the Atlanta Falcons against the Washington Commanders (or Matt Eberflus' final game as Bears head coach). Head coach Raheem Morris inexplicably didn't take a timeout in two key situations which ultimately cost his team crucial points.

The end of regulation management is where the fingers are being pointed. Morris had two timeouts in his pocket and after a long Darnell Mooney catch, he didn't use one with 30 seconds left. Many seconds ticked off the clock as he expected his rookie quarterback, making his second start, to get the next play off faster.

Only one of those two timeouts was used and it wasn't even to stop the clock. His decision to not stop the clock forced his new kicker Riley Patterson to kick a field goal out of his range instead of having more time to get the ball closer.

Raheem Morris gets ripped apart by fans after timeout blunder

To say Falcons fans and any person who has watched a lick of football are stunned with Raheem Morris would be an understatement. He is getting ripped apart on X by everyone and most of the criticism is warranted.

The first-year Falcons head coach clearly has a lot to learn but it remains to be seen if he will learn from this. He wasn't able to learn from the mismanagement at the end of the first half, maybe it will take a full offseason.

You can blame Patterson if you want, but I blame Raheem Morris. #Falcons should have had at least two more plays to make that an easier kick. — Kevin Knight (@FalcoholicKevin) December 30, 2024

Lights were way too bright for Raheem Morris, who couldn’t even follow the most elementary of game management. I guess this is the kind of stuff that can be expected from someone with a career 29-45 record as a head coach. — Adnan Ikic (@SayWhichWay) December 30, 2024

Someone tell Raheem Morris that timeouts are NOT redeemable for cash. USE THEM!!!!! — Mark Zinno (@MarkZinno) December 30, 2024

This was one of the worst coaching performance Raheem Morris has ever had and that's counting the Tampa Bay years — Tre’Shon (@tre3shon) December 30, 2024

I would lose my mind if I was an Atlanta Falcons fan. Raheem Morris has no business being a head coach. I have never seen anything so dumb in my life. — LetTheMusicFreeYourSoul (@TheLarvinMewis) December 30, 2024

And to make fans even more angry, he had this to say after the game.

Q to Raheem Morris: Why didn't you use the timeout after the Darnell Mooney catch?



"Probably could have."



Added that in hindsight, "could have been a better decision to take it." Morris said he thought the operation was going to be quicker in order to save the timeout. — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 30, 2024

Here's the thing, you have a rookie quarterback trying to orchestrate a game-winning drive in his second start. Stop the clock!

It isn't like a veteran like Kirk Cousins is in the game. Even then, it is still a situation screaming for a timeout.

Who knows if the Falcons get it any closer or if Patterson even makes a closer field goal, but your job as a head coach is to put your players in the best position to succeed. Forcing a rookie quarterback to get everyone lined up with under 30 seconds remaining and forcing your new kicker to kick a 56-yard field goal is not doing that. Plain and simple.