Filling out the Falcons all-time starting lineup: QB and skill players edition

QB1 Matt Ryan

Not only is Matt Ryan clearly the best quarterback in franchise history, but the former starter has a clear argument as the best Falcon of all-time. Ryan's impact was instant and consistently overlooked during his tenure in Atlanta. So many seasons Ryan was put behind a bad offensive line and had little defensive help. Still, the quarterback never complained or called out poor coaching or roster construction.

Ryan clocked in and did everything within his power to will the Falcons to victory. This resulted in memorable playoff runs and a great MVP season in 2016. So much of what Ryan accomplished is laughed away because of the infamous Super Bowl collapse. It is an unfair reputation the veteran doesn't deserve based on his ability to be consistently clutch throughout his career.

Matt Ryan remains a top-ten passer in every major NFL category and has established a legacy that won't soon be surpassed. It is painful to imagine what could have been if the quarterback had ever been given a great defense and complete team during his tenure. Still, the accomplishments and moments Ryan led he franchise to are greatly appreciated. There is no debate Ryan deserves the title of franchise GOAT.