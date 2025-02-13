Filling out the Falcons all-time starting lineup: QB and skill players edition

RB1 Gerald Riggs

This is the closest race of our countdown with Riggs vs. Turner being a very difficult debate to answers. Riggs wins out here based on the fact he is the franchise's leading rusher and considering the degree of difficulty. While Turner was able to play with Matt Ryan and great receivers, Riggs was put in a dumpster fire of a franchise.

Playing in a more punishing era didn't stop the back from piling up 6,631-rushing yards and 48-touchdowns. Riggs played when the Falcons were a doormat in the conference and consistently searching for answers on both sides of the ball.

Riggs didn't have the luxury Turner was afforded of facing defenses fearing their quarterback and receivers. Still, the back so often found a way to create positive plays and move the chains.

The argument for Turner is the fact the back had fewer fumbles, more touchdowns, and a higher yards-per-game average. It is a debate you really cannot find a wrong answer to with both backs meaning so much to a franchise that has rarely had a great run game.

With the emergence of Bijan Robinson, this could become a three-player debate if the production continues from the elite back. For now, however, Gerald Riggs is the answer.