Floated Kyle Pitts landing spots have Falcons' trade speculation reaching its peak

Kyle Pitts was denied the chance to hit free agency after the Atlanta Falcons placed the franchise tag on him. He is now on what is essentially a one-year contract as the team decides what to do with him next. And believe it or not, the tag-and-trade route is becoming a viable option in Atlanta.

Recently, new general manager Ian Cunningham left the door open on the Falcons potentially trading him. With their lack of draft capital, it makes sense, even if it opens questions on who takes his starting spot this season.

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton proposed five sensible landing spots for where the superstar could wind up come Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season should he be dealt: the Denver Broncos, the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and Tennessee Titans. And that's some list.

Which Kyle Pitts landing spot makes the most sense for the Falcons?

Moton listed an interesting mix of contenders and young teams looking to build a consistent force to be reckoned with. Clearly, the Broncos, Chiefs, and Patriots have the makings of a Super Bowl team. But the Dolphins and Titans are a few years away, at least.

Pitts is an interesting commodity since he won't be 26 until October. If you're willing to pay him, he's an excellent piece to build around. The ex-top-five pick has the potential to be a 1,000-yard receiver for the right team. Is that with the Falcons? Probably not; they have too many other mouths to feed.

Out of all of these teams, the Patriots make the most sense. The defending AFC Champs parted ways with one of their biggest threats, Stefon Diggs. Josh McDaniels' offense is known to use tight ends effectively. Hunter Henry turned in a solid 2025, as did the now-returning Falcon Austin Hooper.

However, their projected lineup for 2026 is lacking. Henry, Kayshon Boutte, and Romeo Doubs are their biggest threats in the passing game. Pitts would immediately become the top target for MVP runner-up Drake Maye.

I don't know that there is a more obvious team for Pitts than Mike Vrabel's squad. They have the money to pay him, the capital to trade for him, and the situation to fully maximize his talents. The only question is if they're willing to exhaust possibilities beyond putting their eggs in A.J. Brown's basket.

As for the Falcons, losing Pitts would leave a gaping hole in the offense. Charlie Woerner is nothing more than a solid blocking tight end, while Hooper is on the downside of his career. Neither one of those guys is capable of being a starting receiving threat.

Perhaps a trade with New England could net them Henry. The veteran is a solid stopgap as he enters the final year of his deal and saves money. The Broncos just traded for Jaylen Waddle, so they don't have the draft capital to do it. But for the Chiefs, who will soon need to replace Travis Kelce, maybe.

If a trade were to happen, expect it before the draft, which takes place in a few weeks. It doesn't make sense for the Dirty Birds to trade for 2027 picks when they only have five this year. If they do wait, expect it right before the trade deadline when teams are desperate.