Forgotten Atlanta Falcons draft pick must become key contributor in 2025

Entering the 2025 offseason the Atlanta Falcons will return stability on offense. Only Drew Dalman's future is in question with the rest of Atlanta's offensive starters already under contract. What limited cap space the Falcons have to work with will be focused on the defense. Every position group has a clear need, however, the pass rush is at the top of the list. Only finding a corner to start opposite A.J. Terrell could be mentioned as the same level of priority.

The Falcons are going to have to look to the draft to be able to add to a pass rush that was the 2nd worst in the league. Unless the team makes some drastic moves there simply isn't the needed space to add an impact player in free agency. One surprise contributor could already be on the roster with Bralen Trice set to make his Atlanta debut in 2025.

Atlanta Falcons fans are left hoping Bralen Trice can breathe life back into Atlanta's struggling pass rush

Trice wasn't a top prospect but still great value for the Falcons. There is every reason to believe the prospect will be given a chance to win a starting job alongside Arnold Ebiketie. This could change depending on who Atlanta opts to hire as the new defensive coordinator. If for example, the Falcons were to hire the former Bengals coordinator there is an argument he will look to use bigger bodied edge rushers such as Zach Harrison.

Even in this scenario, the Falcons are going to give Trice a chance to win a starting role. They are simply too desperate to find productive pass rushers not to explore every avenue. Ebiketie yet again had a strong finish to a season leaving fans wondering what his potential might be moving forward.

With Lorenzo Carter and Matthew Judon, both hitting free agency Atlanta's current starting options are Trice and Ebiketie. This is sure to change with bargain-free agents and draft picks likely to be added to the most defining position of Atlanta's 2025 offseason.