Forgotten Falcons' draft pick might’ve just revived a career on life support

Some Atlanta Falcons fans may not remember their putrid defenses of the late-2010s, but Damontae Kazee was a key piece of those Dan Quinn-led units. He tied for the league lead in interceptions back in 2018, but has since enjoyed a massive career drop-off since he followed Quinn to Dallas in 2021.

The 32-year-old has bounced around the league, landing with the Browns after three years in Pittsburgh. However, his stint in Cleveland ended after being cut last week, but he quickly signed with the Detroit Lions' practice squad, which marked his fourth NFL destination since leaving Atlanta.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was quick to clarify that Kazee might have signed to the practice squad, but is expected to be elevated to the active roster once he's ready. And the plan is for the veteran ball hawk to replace star safety Brian Branch, who suffered a torn Achilles in the Lions' Week 14 victory.

Veteran S Damontae Kazee, most recently with the #Browns, is signing with the #Lions practice squad, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



The plan is for a quick elevation when he's ready, as Detroit recently lost Brian Branch for the season with a torn Achilles.

Kazee appeared in just four games for the Browns this season, making a minimal impact. However, the Falcons' 2017 fifth-round pick has over 300 career tackles and 17 career interceptions, as his range and instincts will provide Kelvin Sheppard's defense with a viable replacement for Branch.

That 2018 campaign was by far his best as a pro, but the San Diego State product was a full-time starter in both 2018 and 2019 for Quinn's defense. Unfortunately, a torn Achilles suffered in Week 4 of 2020 ended his time in red and black in what was supposed to be a pivotal contract year.

However, his time in both Dallas and Pittsburgh cemented the fact he's still a solid rotational piece in the secondary, even if he isn't what he once was. But he never truly made an impact in Cleveland, and his release was expected to mark the end of an NFL career that looked to be nearing its final days.

Instead, he'll land in Detroit, where the 8-5 Lions are looking to clinch a playoff berth and win the NFC North for the third consecutive season. Dan Campbell is one of the best culture coaches in the entire NFL, so now he'll have to ensure Kazee doesn't get too reckless in delivering hard hits to WRs.

Losing Branch is tough, as the 24-year-old enjoyed a career year last year en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance, but at least Kazee is a battle-tested veteran who Falcons fans still love as he comes with no shortage of playoff experience, which will help amid their injury woes at DB.

Between Kazee and Kerby Joseph, Detroit has two uber-competitive safeties who know how to track the football and love to deliver punishment for their playoff push.