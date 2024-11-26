Former Atlanta Falcons draft bust has a chance at redemption with Raiders
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons wasted no time this past offseason parting ways with former starting quarterback Desmond Ridder. Ridder was sent to Arizona in exchange for receiver Rondale Moore. The receiver would be lost for the season before taking a snap and Ridder would fail to make Arizona's final roster. The deal was a loss for both sides and Ridder was left on the practice squad appearing on his way out of the league.
However, injuries to the Raiders' quarterback room opened the door for a signing and Ridder returning to an active roster as the backup. Gardner Minshew and the Raiders' miserable season took a worse turn on Sunday when the quarterback suffered a broken collarbone and was lost for the season. Ridder was forced into action and looked exactly as he did during his time in Atlanta.
Desmond Ridder has a chance for the underdog win of the season in Friday's matchup
Ridder should be the team's starter on Friday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. On the heels of the excitement of Thanksgiving, the Chiefs will play a Friday afternoon game against a Raiders team whose season is already over.
The most interesting story in the game is Desmond Ridder and whether the quarterback is able to show any of the leadership that made him such a promising prospect in Atlanta. A team that was so completely sold on Ridder's future quickly realized how wrong they were and pushed Ridder to the side.
A move that appeared to have ended the quarterback's career after failing to make Arizona's roster. Now Ridder finds himself starting in a featured game against a team many believe to be the best roster in the league. Atlanta fans know the likely outcome of this game and Ridder's part in it. Still, it is a chance for the quarterback to change his career and overnight on a short week against the defending champs. An interesting enough story to get Atlanta fans to tune in and check up on a player who not long ago was thought to be the future of the franchise.