Former Atlanta Falcons pass rusher continues career in surprise landing spot

Former Atlanta Falcon Calais Campbell will continue his career after signing a one-year deal where his career began. Campbell returning to Arizona is a bit of a surprise as it appears this could be the veteran's final season. Despite his age, Campbell remains a productive pass rusher and would have been a great addition for the Falcons this offseason. For Arizona, it is one of only a handful of notable moves the team has made.

The NFC West appears to be a two-team race with the Rams and 49ers as the clear contenders. Neither Arizona or Seattle have made the needed moves to take a step forward. Signing Campbell is a good move but not one that moves the needle for the Cardinals. Campbell spent the 2023 season with the Falcons before spending last season in Miami.

Atlanta missed out on a golden opportunity to bring back a productive veteran

The Falcons missing out on adding Campbell likely speaks to the veteran's wish to return to Arizona. It is hard to believe the Falcons and a number of other teams closer to contention didn't have an interest in Campbell. The pass rusher remains productive and would help a desperate Atlanta defense have reason to believe in possible improvement.

Campbell's lone season in Atlanta was a failure with Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder both imploding late in the season. It is hard to blame the veteran if a reunion with the Falcons was never a consideration. Campbell spent last season in Miami and was among the team's potential 2025 offseason targets. Baltimore was reported to have interest as well, both teams that are far closer to contention than Arizona.

This move likely speaks to Campbell wanting to end his career where it all began. All the way back in the 2008 NFL Draft the Cardinals selected Campbell in the second round as the 50th overall selection. While it was a head-scratching decision at first glance, Campbell returning to Arizona has symmetry and would be a great final chapter for the accomplished pass rusher.