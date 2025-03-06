Former Cowboys quarterback is the perfect Atlanta Falcons offseason target

The Atlanta Falcons have continued to insist they plan to keep Kirk Cousins as the backup quarterback for the 2025 season. It remains an unlikely path when you consider the money tied up in Cousins and the need to start fresh with Michael Penix Jr. With this in mind, it is very plausible the Falcons will hold onto the veteran quarterback far too long and leave themselves with very little market to find a backup quarterback fit.

One possible piece that could still be on the market late into the offseason is former Cowboy Trey Lance. The quarterback remains a mystery falling out of favor in San Francisco after the emergence of Brock Purdy. Giving Lance a shot at the backup role and allowing him to run short yardage plays could be in Atlanta's best interest.

Trey Lance would be a great fit for Atlanta to slot behind Michael Penix Jr.

Lance remains a mystery as an incredibly talented player that simply hasn't played enough football. Whether it is a lack of college reps or a poorly timed injury preventing him from taking the starting job for the 49ers the quarterback remains a question mark. What is known is the arm talent and ability of Lance.

Having that talent in a backup role and being able to develop the quarterback further would be a great move for Atlanta. With Lance's frame you could use the quarterback in short-yardage situations as well sparing the injury risk to Penix. With the Falcons appearing ready to hang onto Cousins deep into the offseason, they won't be in a position to be picky to bring in a second option.

Lance is a likely fit in a player that isn't likely to be in high demand while still offering a high upside. If the Falcons don't want to bring in a veteran behind their young quarterback this is unquestionably the best fit.