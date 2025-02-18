Former division rival has shocking take on Atlanta quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons believe they have finally found a franchise quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. All things considered if the franchise is correct, it didn't take long to find an answer. Two seasons of misery under Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder felt endless but looking around the league it was a short window to find a long term answer. Atlanta fans aren't the only ones to believe in Penix and his future.

Recent comments from former rival Jameis Winston were shockingly glowing. Winston spent the first part of his career in Tampa Bay before spending time as a backup and starter with the New Orleans Saints. The quarterback has been far from popular in Atlanta not only based on the teams he played for but for the final play of the 2023 season. Winston faked a victory formation to run up the score against the Falcons and get his running back a bonus. A great teammate move but one that made the quarterback easy to hate in Atlanta.

Winston's comments would be a dream path for Penix and Atlanta Falcons fans

Winston introduced Penix on a recent interview and did so as future "Super Bowl MVP" in a glowing introduction. Jameis is a difficult rival to dislike based on his Super Bowl coverage and lovable personality. The veteran has had an up-and-down career but hasn't let it change his love or energy for the game.

With this in mind, Jameis Winston could be an interesting option to bring in behind Michael Penix. You have the high upside of a former starter without introducing anyone the fanbase will demand to see. Jameis would be a great option if injuries struck and offer the type of veteran presence Penix could benefit from.

Regardless, Winston's comments are fun in an offseason that has been far too Kirk Cousins-focused. As the offseason drags on and Atlanta finds an answer for the veteran more pundits will join Winston in realizing just how talented Penix is and how bright his future could be.