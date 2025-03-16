Former Falcons QB compares Michael Penix Jr. to first-ballot Hall of Famer

In just three starts as a rookie, Michael Penix Jr. showed he has all the makings of a future superstar. Anyone who watched the final game of the season will tell you he had one of the best games of any quarterback the entire season -- it was beyond special.

Even with that, the mainstream media hasn't caught on yet. All the talk has been about Kirk Cousins. However, former Falcons quarterback, Kurt Benkert, has taken notice and even compared him to one of the best to ever play the position.

In a recent tweet, Benkurt posted a side-by-side of Penix and Dan Marino and said he sees "flashes" of similarities.

Kurt Benkert sees a future superstar in Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr.

Since finishing his playing career, Kurt Benkert has remained connected to the NFL by sharing his unique, inside perspective with fans. He started his own company, The Dime Lab, and has appeared in many different media roles.

One player he has always praised is Michael Penix Jr. There were many instances last season when he begged the Falcons to bench Kirk Cousins in favor of the rookie. Certainly, his opinion was correct.

The good news is we will see a full season of what the talented lefty can do. He is the unquestioned starter, even with Kirk Cousins still on the roster.

In an offense that includes Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Ray-Ray McCloud III, Kyle Pitts, Bijan Robinson, and Tyler Allgeier, there is no reason to think he can't have an outstanding season. He has all the talent in the world, was given plenty of time to learn the ropes, and now gets a full offseason of work as the No. 1 QB.

Watch for him to become the NFL's newest superstar quarterback as a second-year player.