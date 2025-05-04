Former Georgia Bulldog could solve Falcons’ biggest existing offensive concern

The Atlanta Falcons are expected to bring back every 2024 offensive starter with the noted exception of center Drew Dalman. The former Falcons center signed with Chicago in the 2025 offseason. Dalman wasn't the only Falcon the franchise would steal, with former Atlanta stalwart Grady Jarrett following Dalman to Chicago.

Atlanta was left with a tough decision on how to replace a player who had become a surprisingly valuable piece of the franchise. Neuzil had already filled in when Dalman suffered an injury against the Chiefs in the 2024 season. The comfort level was there, and Atlanta opted to go with familiarity over gambling on finding an upgrade.

The Falcons should sign veteran David Andrews to compete with Ryan Neuzil

Still, the team would be wise to consider bringing in someone to compete with their current starter. As it stands now, there isn't a fallback option if Neuzil isn't able to live up to the new pressure. This is exactly why the team should sign former Patriot David Andrews.

It would be a popular move with a large portion of the fanbase, considering Andrews is a former Georgia center. The veteran was drafted by New England, being a key contributor to their previous Super Bowl runs. While there are age and injury concerns, it would be an established player to compete with Neuzil or perhaps provide needed depth.

At this stage of Andrews' career, it would be a cheap signing, the team can move off easily if Neuzil gives them reason for confidence. If Michael Penix Jr. is who he appears to be, it is hard to find another potential weakness with this Atlanta offense. They have an argument to have the best backfield in the league and a great trio of receivers.

Add in the wildcard that is Kyle Pitts, and this team has every reason to believe the offense is going to consistently carry this roster. With this in mind, it can't hurt to cover the team's bases and bring in a veteran who could prove to be an answer if needed.