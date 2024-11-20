Franchise legend unfortunately playing final games with Falcons
Grady Jarrett should make the Atlanta Falcons Ring of Honor. His consistency through some of the highest and lowest times in franchise history has been incredible. For many years, he has been a perfect captain and leader for his team.
But all good things come to an end and Jarrett's end in red and black might come sooner than any of us want. His contract points toward a player playing in his final handful of games with the team that drafted him.
Terry Fontenot may cut Falcons legend Grady Jarrett in offseason
Coming off a season-ending injury last year, Grady Jarrett was unfairly expected to be an impact player immediately.
While Week 1 provided some hope with his one-and-a-half sacks against Pittsburgh, he has been relatively quiet since then. The ten-year veteran has just one sack since then and is in the middle of a collapsing defense.
Oftentimes, Grady's impact isn't seen on the stat sheet—his film has actually been solid. However, he hasn't been worth his large salary.
The former fifth-round pick isn't getting any younger. We have seen his prime already and it is hard to justify paying him eight figures for another season.
2025 is the final year of the extension he signed in 2022. Releasing him after this season before June 1 would save $15.3M in cap space with $5.2M in dead cap, $16.3 M savings with $4.2M dead cap after June 1.
Grady Jarrett's cap hit for next season would be $20.4M and the unfortunate truth is he isn't worth that type of money. The Falcons are flush with cap space this offseason so difficult moves will have to be made.
Unless the leader of the Falcons defense goes on a tear over the final five games (and playoffs) his time in Atlanta is expiring.
Of course, there is a possibility Grady agrees to take a pay cut during the offseason. That would be the best-case scenario but you can never count on it.