Fringe contender could become landing spot for Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins

The Atlanta Falcons remain content to watch the 2025 quarterback market settle and believe someone will be desperate enough to trade for Kirk Cousins. It isn't a bad assumption when you look at the remaining options in free agency. Teams are talking themselves into starters without half of Kirk's experience and accomplishments. Looking at the remaining options there is one interesting landing spot that hasn't been talked about.

Pittsburgh appears content to move on from Russell Wilson and Justin Fields has already found a new home with the New York Jets. This has left the team with the odd move of attempting to land Aaron Rodgers. This is despite having seen exactly how things played out for Rodgers in New York. Bringing in Rodgers alongside receivers George Pickens and DK Metcalf is the move of a team wanting a hit reality show not a winning football team.

Kirk Cousins would be the perfect boring fit for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Cousins is younger than Rodgers and comes without any of the drama of the former Jet and Packers quarterback. The veteran has dealt with a myriad of star receivers and is a respected leader. If there is any veteran quarterback on the market with a prayer of making this receiver duo work it is Kirk Cousins.

Aside from this, you have the benefit of adding a player who was great as recent as the first half of the 2025 season. You can't offer this sentiment of any of your other remaining targets. If Cousins was injured at the end of last season it makes it far easier to sell to your front office and fanbase.

Bring in the veteran quarterback and win your 9-11 games that are seemingly always followed by a first-round exit. Considering this has typically been the ceiling for both Mike Tomlin and Kirk Cousins it would appear the perfect match. The Steelers can have the ceiling of Rodgers without any of the drama and the Falcons could officially turn the page to Penix.