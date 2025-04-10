Frustrating veteran is Atlanta's best hope of improving pass rush

When the Atlanta Falcons traded for Matthew Judon, the hope was that the team had found the franchise pass rusher they were lacking. When Judon was healthy, the pass rusher was a star in New England and a force getting to the quarterback. A day-two pick seemed a small price to pay for this ceiling when Atlanta was already losing Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree. However, the trade wouldn't age as expected with Judon not living up to expectations.

The veteran would take a huge step back, having his effort and motor consistently questioned. Whether it was effort, age, scheme, or a combination of all three is up for debate. What isn't is the fact that Judon's lone season in Atlanta was frustrating. Still, with the lack of choices left in free agency, the Falcons should be considering a reunion.

Matthew Judon returning to Atlanta on a team friendly deal makes sense for both sides

The rough season from Judon has left the veteran sitting in free agency without a clear landing spot. Atlanta's lack of moves leaves no question that the veteran would be an obvious upgrade. Already you've spent the draft pick and dealt with frustration from a season before. This year, expectations will be realistic and understand what Judon is.

Bringing back the veteran isn't about finding a franchise answer but having 5-6 additional sacks and a great rotational option. Judon made a great handful of plays in the 2024 season and can still be very productive in short bursts. If the Falcons can utilize this properly and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich can put Judon in a better role, a reunion makes sense.

With Atlanta's limited budget and the lack of current options in free agency, there are few other paths to improving the unit. Re-signing Judon and looking at draft fits in the first round are Atlanta's best possible moves with what is left on the table.